MDC promotes Conservation Agent Matt Markley to Protection Regional Supervisor

Capt. Markley will oversee conservation law enforcement operations in northeast Missouri.

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has promoted Conservation Agent Matt Markley to the Protection Regional Supervisor position in northeast Missouri.

Agent Markley will promote from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain and will oversee conservation law enforcement operations across MDC’s Northeast Region. Capt. Markley takes over as regional supervisor after Capt. Benny Pryor retired earlier this year after 34 years of faithful service.

“I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing and personally working with Capt. Matt Markley for more than 22 years, and I have watched him serve in various leadership capacities within the department throughout this time,” said MDC Protection Branch Deputy Chief Dean Harre. “I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in this new leadership position as Protection Northeast Regional Captain given all of his institutional knowledge and experience, and the manner in which he operates based on honesty, integrity, and character.”

Capt. Markley graduated from Hannibal High School in 1987. He earned a B.S. in biology in 1992, and a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration in 1995, both from Hannibal-LaGrange University. Upon graduation, he worked as a creel clerk for MDC at Mark Twain Lake. He then served as the Chief of Police for the City of Perry from 1993–1999. During his time as police chief, he served on the local board that implemented the 911 system into Ralls County. Capt. Markley grew up running beagles and dreaming of becoming a conservation agent since the age of 12. He was accepted into the Conservation Agent Training Class of 1999 and thereafter began his first assignment as a conservation agent in Marion County.

In Marion County, Capt. Markley volunteered to attend Defensive Tactics Instructor Training and Police Instructor School. In 2012, he promoted to Protection District Supervisor, and has since served as a lieutenant in the Northeast Region. Living by the motto, “if you are not learning something or being something every day, then you are failing,” Capt. Markely volunteered to attend Emergency Medical Technician school to further his knowledge and expand first responder training for the entire state. He serves as an instructor of firearms, defensive tactics, and CPR. He also teaches boat school, and first responder classes for the Conservation Agent Training Academy.

“MDC was founded by a grassroots effort of conservation-minded people,” said Capt. Markley. “I hope to continue that legacy and work closely with anyone interested in conserving the resources of this great state.”

Capt. Markley has been married for 22 years to his wife, Hope, and has two sons, Logan and Talon.

Capt. Markley can be reached at MDC’s Northeast regional Office at 660-785-2420, or by email at [email protected].

For information on careers with MDC, including serving as a conservation agent, visit: jobs.mdc.mo.gov/.