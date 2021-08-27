Sharpe Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement, Ordered to Pay Over $76,000

By Marlana Smith

David M. Sharpe, 36, of Bethel, has pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing – $25,000 or more (Felony C) in case number 21SB-CR00126, before Shelby County Circuit Judge Fredrick Tucker on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Sharpe was arrested July 27, 2021, for stealing a large amount of money from multiple businesses in the Heartland community and buying illegal drugs online. According to court documents, Sharpe deposited the stolen funds to his personal bank account to illegally purchase pain medication online.

The defendant faced a maximum punishment of up to three to 10 years in prison.

Sharpe was given a suspended imposition of sentence. He is ordered to serve a total of 10 years of probation, complete 60-days shock time (credited for time already served), write an apology letter to Lori Sharpe, attend a 12-month Teen Challenge Program, to not possess or consume alcoholic beverages or have alcohol in his or her home nor enter any establishment where alcohol is primary item for sale, consent to blood, breath or urine tests as requested by probation officer or any law enforcement officer, consent to search of person, car or residence by law enforcement officer at any time, pay a fine of $300 and pay $76,115.71 in restitution to the victim.

Sharpe was represented by Todd Schulze.