Newcomers Make Noise In Indian Win

By Mike Scott

Wright City, MO-Several new names in the Clark County Indians starting lineup made their way into the statistics book on Friday night, as Clark County topped the Wright City Wildcats 32-20 in the season opener.

It wasn’t all smooth for the Indians, who turned the ball over on their first three possessions. Senior quarterback Noah Ferrel threw two interceptions and had a snap sail over his head in the first quarter.

Despite all that, the Indians were able to move the ball, and settled down late in the first quarter. Clark County’s defense forced a Wildcat punt with just under with a little over a minute and a half left in the first quarter, and Clark County got the ball with good field position.

On the first play of the second quarter, Ferrel connected with sophomore Jonny Shinn for a 19-yard touchdown reception. The two-point attempt was stopped short, and Clark County led 6-0 with 11:57 remaining in the first half.

Clark County’s defense forced Wright City to turn the next possession over on downs, and the Indians started at their own 30 yard line. A long pass to Briston Kirchner gave the Indians a first down at the Wildcat five yard line, but they were turned away.

Clark County got a break a few plays later when Wildcat QB Hayden Beck lost control of the ball and fumbled. Shinn would get his second TD of the game on an 11 yard run. Again the two-point attempt came up short, but Clark County was up 12-0.

Wright City turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Clark County gave up another interception. The Wildcats couldn’t move, and turned the ball over on downs again with just seconds remaining, and the Indians took their 12-0 lead into halftime.

Both team had unsuccessful drives to open the second half.

Wright City took advantage of their passing game midway through the third quarter, driving 66 years to score. Their extra-point kick missed to the left, and Clark County led 12-6 with 5:57 on the clock in the third quarter.

Dane Brewer recovered the onside kick, and Clark County started at the 5 yard line, but the Indian drive would stall at the Wildcat 31 yard line.

Clark County’s defense didn’t stall, however, and Brayden Mathes sacked Wright City’s quarterback at the 15 yard line.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ferrel put the Indians on top by two touchdowns again with a 12 yard run. Shinn’s two-point attempt was good, and the Indians led 20-6.

Wright City answered quickly, putting another TD on the board with 9:50 remaining. Their two point conversion was good, and the Indians lead was cut to 20-14.

Clark County’s offense wasn’t done yet, as it put together a 54 yard drive in seven plays, capped by a three yard run by Ferrel. The two-pointer was stopped, and the Indians held a comfortable 26-14 lead with just 2:41 remaining.

Collin Huniker made a huge defensive play, picking off a Wright City pass and returning it 32 yard for the pick six touchdown, giving Clark County a 32-14 lead with 2:12 remaining.

But the Wildcats weren’t done, as they scored on a long touchdown pass with just 38 seconds left, to make the final score 32-20 Clark County.

The Wildcats led in total yards, 311-239, and dominated the passing game 23-72. Ferrel completed five of 13 pass attempts.

Clark County hosts Priory Academy on Saturday, September 5.