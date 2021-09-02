Back to School Area School Enrollment Numbers

Enrollment for the five area schools for 2021-2022 is 1127, down from the enrollment figure of 1244 in 2020-2021. Following is a breakdown for each school.

Milan C-2 reports an enrollment of 634, up 25 since last year. Kindergarten through 6th grade had 329, 7th through 12th 305.

Individual class breakdown is as follows: 2021 numbers 2020 numbers: K-51/53; 1st-47/53; 2nd-50/50; 3rd- 47/53; 4th-47/40; 5th-37-42; 6th-50/40; 7th-39/40; 8th-41/55; 9th- 65/55; 10th-55/67; 11th-64/41; 12th- 41/40.

Green City R-1 reports an enrollment of 251, down 32 from last year. 2021 numbers, 2020 numbers, K-22/17; 1st-18/13; 2nd-15/28; 3rd-24/19; 4th-20/19; 5th-16/21; 6th-16/22; 7th-24/14; 8th-17/31; 9th-28/16; 10th-13/21; 11th- 19/20; 12th-19/22.

Grundy R-V reports an enrollment of 128, same as in 2020. Elementary had 67 and 7th through 12th had 61.

Individual breakdown is as follows: 2021 numbers, 2020 numbers – K-14/10; 1st-9/9; 2nd- 8/11; 3rd-10/10; 4th-7/12; 5th-10/8; 6th-7/7; 7th-7/7; 8th-5/8; 9th-9/19; 10th-19/5; 11th-6/7; 12th-7/15.

Linn Co. R-1 reported enrollment of 177, down 1 from 2020. K through 6th had 84, down 4 from last year and 7th through 12th had 93, up by 3 from 2020.

Individual breakdown is as follows: 2021 numbers, 2020 numbers – K-14/15; 1st-12/11; 2nd-12/9; 3rd 8/10; 4th 10/13; 5th-13/15; 6th-15/15; 7th-15/11; 8th-12/14; 9th-16/13; 10th-14/19; 11th-18/20; 12th-18/13.

Newtown-Harris R-III reports an enrollment of 67, up 1 from last year. K through 6th had 31 and 7th through 12th had 36.

Individual breakdown is as follows: 2021 numbers, 2020 numbers – K-4/4; 1st-5/5; 2nd-5/1; 3rd-2/8; 4th-7/5; 5th-4/4; 6th-4/5; 7th-4/5; 8th-6/8; 9th-6/10; 10th- 11/4; 11th-6/4; 12th-3/3.