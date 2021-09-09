Knox County Nursing Home Reports Decrease in COVID-19 Cases, Operating Under Outbreak Guidelines

By Echo Menges

Thursday, September 9, 2021 – The Knox County Nursing Home is reporting a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases among the residents and staff at the facility.

Today, there are three residents who are positive for the virus and only one staff member is positive, according to KCNH Administrator April Hruska.

Unfortunately, the KCNH has had another COVID-19 death. It is the second COVID-19 death at the nursing home.

“We’re testing staff twice-a-week and residents are being tested weekly, because our county color is RED and we’re still on outbreak testing. Outbreak testing will last until we have 14-days without another positive case,” said Hruska. “Our goal is to be out of outbreak testing by (September) 14th.”

The KCNH has been dealing with the current COVID-19 outbreak since August. On August 30, nine residents had tested positive for the virus along with three staff members.

Visitors are being allowed to see their loved ones outdoors. Visitors may schedule an outdoor visit by calling the activities department and scheduling an appointment. Residents are also allowed to be taken out of the nursing home for outings, though, it is not encouraged.

“I just want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Hruska. “Things are getting better.”