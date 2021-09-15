Free Monument Cleaning Workshop

Lea Ann Robertson and Kathleen Wilham will present a free Shelby Cemetery Restoration Workshop on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery. This cemetery is northeast of Bethel, off Highway E. The church and cemetery are on County Road 159.

Whether you just want to learn how to safely clean your family monuments or how to level and/or reset monuments, this workshop offers the information and guidance you need. These historians say many local cemeteries are in need of some upkeep.

The workshop is being hosted by the Shiloh Cemetery Association. Those attending should bring a lawn chair. A light lunch will be provided.

For more information contact: Lea Ann Robertson 601-613-0022, Kathleen Wilham 573-406-8589 or Nena Myers 660-341-2773.