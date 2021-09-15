History Being Relived at Old Threshers Show

By Martha Jane East

The Northeast Missouri Old Threshers are celebrating 200 years of agriculture and the Missouri Bi-Centennial at their show September 16-19. All activities take place one-half mile north of Shelbina on Highway 15. Allis Chalmers is the featured equipment for the 34th annual show.

Train Track Completed

Volunteers recently completed laying the track for the railway. Carl Smith drove the golden spike Sunday, August 29 marking the completion of the track that is just a little shy of a mile.

Visitors first had the opportunity to experience a short ride on the 1923 Alco steam switch engine at the show in 2007. The train project began in the summer of 2006 with some pieces and multiple baskets of parts that had to be cleaned and assembled. Smith was the mastermind of the project. He, along with other volunteers, worked many long days rebuilding the engine at his shop in Emden.

Others taking part when the last track was laid August 29 were: Bob Klassen, Jeff Blackford, Robert Tubbs, Austin Hawker, Steve Hawker, Ethan Dodd, Jake Allison, Bob Allison, John Rubison, Steve Lehenbauer, Casey Brocksmith, Kristin Lucas, Don Collup, Wes Begley, Roy Smith, Eddie Neff, Jim Greathouse and Scott Boyer.

Saturday Concert

Highlighting the musical entertainment for 2021 will be a concert at 7 p.m. by Jason Pritchett who is from Independence. Pritchett was a professional bull rider before turning to music. “American Made” is one of his single releases. Philadelphia native, Carson Bock, is returning to open the concert.

Thursday, September 16

Persons who wish to participate in the Kick-off Tractor Ride are to meet at the fairgrounds in the tractor display area at 8:30 a.m. Departure time is 9 a.m. The show included a tractor ride for the first time in 2006.

The Fish Fry will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. There is free admission to the grounds after 4 p.m.

A local Talent Show has been scheduled at 7 p.m. There will also be a Masonic meeting at 7 p.m. in the NEMO Old Threshers Church. Any Masonic member is invited to attend.

Friday,

September 17

Machinery displays and old-time home and field demonstrations will be given all day. As in the past, free tours for schools and nursing homes will be given between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Weigh-in for the Pony Horse Pull will begin at 4 p.m. Registration for the Baby Show opens at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled for 6 p.m. This will be followed by the Pony Horse Pull at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

An Exhibitor’s Pull will begin at 8 a.m. The car show registration for antiques vehicles will also begin at 8 a.m. The car show will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

A ham and bean dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The parade of the exhibitors’ equipment in front of the grandstand at noon will give everyone an opportunity to bet a good look at many types of equipment. Expect to see restored models and others in their original condition, as well as, scale model replicas.

There will be a Pedal Pull beginning at 3 p.m.

The Jason Prtichett Concert begins at 7 p.m.

FREE RIDES

Free rides for children will be given throughout the weekend. These include a barrel train, a steam powered merry-go-round, a boat, a Ferris wheel, a pedal tractor and a wacky ride.

Sunday, September 19

Church services at the NEMO Old Threshers Church on the east side of the railroad track will begin at 9 a.m.

A parade of exhibitors’ equipment is set for 10:30 a.m. followed by kids’ games at 11:30 a.m. at NEMO Village. Registration for the Tractor Pull opens at noon. The CMOTA Tractor Pull is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Additional Information

There is a lot to see on the show grounds including a bakery, power-house, steam engines, stationary gas engines, a museum housing an old-time kitchen, school room, parlor and print shop. A flea market and jam sessions round out the activities.

The NEMO Village on the east side of the railroad track includes a school house, church, trader cabin, depot and petting zoo. Visitors can also take a ride on the 1923 Alco Steam train.

The $10 admission button is good for all four days, including concert. Youth 12 and under are admitted free. The admission Sunday is $5.