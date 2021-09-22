Lady Indians First At Ft. Madison
The Clark County Lady Indians put four runners in the top 10 at Timm Lamb Invitational at Ft. Madison on Thursday.
Grace Buschling placed first, with a time of 21:22.8, Delana Hess finished sixth in 24:29.0. Mia Johnson was ninth, crossing the finish in 25:57.1, and Trinity Little took 10th, with a time of 26.21.2. Makenna Hodges finished in 20th place, with a 29:15.6 time, and Emery Goings time of 36:00.4 put her in 26th place.
As a team, Clark County’s girls claimed the title.
The Indian boys had a solid third-place team finish.
Ethan Nelson’s time for 19:21.4 put him in sixth place. Carter Harper placed 15th, with a time of 21:49.0, just ahead of Landon Arnold in 16th place, with a 21:49.0 time. Colin Nichols placed 18th, with a time of 21:58.2. Landon Toolate placed 37th, with a 23:39.8 time, and Harrison Parker took 29th, with a time of 23.41.6. Isaiah Hardin’s time of 23:5838 put hime in 43th, and Brayden Thompson finished in 26:.7.6, for 49th place.
Girls’ Middle School results were:
22nd-Isabelle Brotherton, 17:57.4
34th-Irelyn Plenge, 20:04.9
39th-Maci Cochenour, 20.53.8
51st-Kiernan Harmon, 26.11.1
Boys’ Middle School results were:
8th-Mason McDaniel, 13.43.0
41st-Austin Ray, 16.13.0
56th-Axell King, 19.38.0
66th-Andrew Tappendorf, 22.12.6
73rd-Braedyn Clark, 23.38.4