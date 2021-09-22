Old Settlers Is Back in 2021

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the 137th Old Settler’s Day in roaring back this year. The 2021 theme, “Roaring 20’s” is a holdover from last years planned event.

Activities kicked off Sunday evening, September 19, with the Queen and Princess Contest, sponsored by the Miss Clark County Scholarship Program. It was held in the Edna Seyb Auditorium at the Clark County Middle School.

On Tuesday evening, Exchange Bank sponsored the Little Miss and Mister Contest in the Seyb Auditorium.

Thursday evening at 6:30pm, a Hymn Sing will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kahoka, followed by a Community Prayer service at 7:00pm

The 2021 Old Settlers Baby Contest will be done virtually this year. The residents of the Clark County Nursing Home will judge photographs of the children age two and under, and results will be posted on the Clark County Nursing Home and Kahoka/ Clark County Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages on Friday.

A full slate of events will happen on Saturday, September 25. At 6:30am, the Clark County Volunteer Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast from 6:30am until 11:00am.

The 5K Walk/Run will be held at the northeast corner of the square. Registration will take place from 7:00-7:20am, with the race taking off at 7:30am. The one-mile competitive walk will start at 7:35. The kids’ race will follow at 8:15am. A $25 entry fee includes a t-shirt. For more info, contact Kids Being Kids at 660-341- 3922.

An antique tractor show and tractor games will be held on the north side of the square. Games start at 9:30am.

At the same time, Clark County Farm Bureau will host the Pet Parade, in front of Kahoka State Bank on the northeast corner of the square.

The Decorated Bike Contest, sponsored by Peoples Bank of Wyaconda, will be held in front of Tanglez on the southeast corner of the square at 10:30am.

The Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 4-1 will take place on the south side of the square at 11:00am. The event is sponsored by Shelter Insurance-Tim Bertram, and the Bank of Monticello.

H&M Antiques will host the Decorated Pumpkin Contest in front of their store at 11:00am.

Don’t miss the Paul Rowe Museum Bicentennial Quilt Show in the Sever Library Meeting Room. And stop by the museum to view their special displays. Both run from 10:00am until 4:00pm

The Old Settlers Parade will wind it way through Kahoka, beginning at 2:00pm.

Immediately after the parade, Clark County’s Oldest Citizen in attendance, a tradition going back the early days of the Old Settlers Reunion, will be announced. Register at the Chamber table at the bandstand until 2:00pm.

A Fish Fry at VFW Post 4342 will wrap up the day’s events. The meal begins at 4:00pm, and the band Silver Streaks will play from 8:00pm until 11:00pm.

The Kahoka/Clark County Chamber of Commerce sponsors Old Settlers. If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or a recent COVID-19 exposure, please stay home.