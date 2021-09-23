Fuel Tax Increase to Provide Additional Road Funding for Cities and Counties
According to recent projections released by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) counties and municipalities across the state can expect to begin seeing additional revenues for local roads and bridges. Missouri, cities and counties will benefit from the 12.5 cent state fuel tax increase, which beginning in October 2021, will see the state gas tax increased 2.5 cents per gallon, with similar increases annually phased in over 5 years, until reaching the full 12.5 cents in July 2025.
County Aid Road Trust (CART) funds are distributed by the Missouri Department of Revenue to cities and counties. Cities and counties each receive 15 percent of the state gas tax. The funds are apportioned to cities based on population; and to counties based half on road miles and half on land valuation.
According to the Missouri Association of Counties, in 2021 statewide county CART funds were projected to be allocated in the NEMO RPC counties as follows:
Adair County – 0.0058% of $111.7 million = $647,860
Clark County – 0.0045% of $111.7 million = $502,650
Knox County – 0.0042% of $111.7 million = $469,140
Lewis County – 0.0041% of $111.7 million = $457,970
Schuyler County – 0.0027% of $111.7 million = $301,590
Scotland County – 0.0041% of $111.7 million = $457,970
According to MoDOT, the total 12.5 cent fuel tax increase is projected to generate the following increases (Estimated revenue each will receive once the gas tax is fully phased in over the next 5 years and before any refunds would be requested):
Adair County – $445,278
Clark County – $346,525
Knox County – $321,239
Lewis County – $315,398
Schuyler County – $208,819
Scotland County – $314,494
According to MoDOT, the total 12.5 cent fuel tax increase is projected to generate the following increases for local cities:
ADAIR COUNTY
Brashear – $5,301
Gibbs – $2,078
Kirksville – $339,888
Millard – $1,728
Novinger – $8,854
SCHUYLER COUNTY
Downing – $6,505
Glenwood – $3,806
Greentop – $8,582
Lancaster – $14,135
Queen City – $11,611
CLARK COUNTY
Alexandria – $3,087
Kahoka – $40,348
Luray – $1,992
Revere – $1,534
Wayland – $10,349
Wyaconda – $4,408
KNOX COUNTY
Baring – $2,563
Edina – $22,834
Hurdland – $3,165
Knox City – $4,194
Newark – $1,825
Novelty – $2,699
LEWIS COUNTY
Canton – $46,153
Ewing – $8,854
La Belle – $12,815
La Grange – $18,077
Lewistown – $10,368
Monticello – $1,903
SCOTLAND COUNTY
Arbela – $796
Gorin – $1,767
Granger – $660
Memphis – $35,377
Rutledge – $2,116
MoDOT officials have indicated initial funding projections for state planning purposes are anticipating up to a 25% utilization of the rebate option, which would lower the revenue numbers for the local communities. South Carolina, the first state to implement the fuel tax model offering a rebate system, has reported initial refunds at approximately 15%.