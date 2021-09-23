SCMH Adds New CT Scanner

(Milan, MO)— Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) added a new CT Scanner at the end of August. The Aquilion Lightning provides high performance, it is highly economical, some of the benefits are increased productivity and patient safety. Employs cutting-edge technology to optimize accelerated decision making and assures high quality images at very low patient radiation doses.

The Aquilion Lightning allows for:

– 80 detector row scanner

– Ultra-Helical Scanning

– 3D reconstruction

– AiDR3D Enhanced (latest generation technology on the market)

– Has 0.5 mm PureVision detector scanning

Karen Schoonover RT (R) (CT), SCMH Radiology Manager, stated that “Every patient deserves high quality, low dosing imaging. The SCMH Radiology department is excited to announce that we have the latest technology to serve our community with the best imaging quality on the market and significantly reduce radiation dose to every patient.”

Visit the SCMH website at https://scmhospital.org/ or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ SullivanCountyMemorialHospital