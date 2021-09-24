Heartland Homecoming Is Now An Online Event ONLY!

Heartland Community

We were so looking forward to reconnecting in person this weekend for the Heartland Homecoming, celebrating more than 25 years together as a ministry. Unfortunately, due to positive Covid cases in our community we have made the decision to change from an in-person event to online only. We feel it is the right thing to do for the protection of our guests.

Words can’t express how disappointed we are to have to make this decision. We hope you’ll connect with us online tomorrow at 3:30pm via Facebook Live. Please share this post to help us get the word out and follow our event page for notifications when we go live.

-Laurie Sharpe and the the Heartland Community