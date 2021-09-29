Mexican Restaurant Opens in Shelbyville

By Marlana Smith

Osbin Perez Rivas and his wife, Marlys Perez Anderson, wanted to offer something different to Shelby County.

“There are a lot of Ma and Pa restaurants, and steak houses and Mexican is something different,” said Marlys. The closest Mexican restaurants are Macon and Monroe City.

Los Perez Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Shelbyville opened Tuesday, September 21. The day prior a soft opening was held.

“We want to help build up and improve the community,” said Marlys.

Marlys said feedback was given by friends and family about having a restaurant more local.

When decorating, the couple wanted it to be happy, homey, comfortable and welcoming.

“I want people to know they can come and feel like they are at home,” said Osbin.

Photographs displayed in the restaurant were taken by Marlys when visiting Guatemala, which is where Osbin is from.

“We wanted to bring in his family and culture,” said Marlys. “I wanted people to see true Guatemala.”

It has always been a dream of Osbin to have his own restaurant. He began cooking at 13 years old and continued to learn new things. All the dishes on the menu, Osbin created.

Tortas reminds Osbin and Marlys of their trips to Guatemala. There are six different types of Tortas offered, which is a Mexican sandwich.

Something that stands out from other Mexican restaurants is the pasta dish, “Pasta Texana.” It is tossed in a house creamy sauce sauteed with zucchini and onions and topped with chicken or shrimp and cheese dip.

There is also a wide variety of specialty margaritas.

Marlys said they had thought about having the option for outdoor dining as that is not an option in the community.

Long term goals would be to expand in other communities. The couple said they have a list of other small towns they have been eyeing.

Family and friends are helping Osbin and Marlys with the business.

The restaurant is located at 106 North Jackson Street, on the west side of the courthouse. It is open seven days a week. The hours are Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A menu can be viewed on their Facebook page and takeout orders can be made to 573-633-3004.