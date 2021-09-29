NEMOnews Media Group Papers Win Awards at MO Press Convention

Northeast Missouri – NEMOnews Media Group publications won a total of eight awards in the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. At their annual convention, The Clark County Media, The Edina Sentinel, and the Shelby County Herald each received honors.

The awards were given for stories published in 2020.

The Media received two awards.

Winning second place in the Best Columnist- Humorous category was “Outdoors with Kevin Fox”. Kevin’s column details his hunting adventures and advice, and usually includes his own brand of special humor.

The Media also received an Honorable Mention award for Best Business Story, for Mike Scott’s business feature about Gregory Manufacturing’s plant expansion.

The Shelby County Herald brought home a first-place prize in the Best Story about Religion category, with Troy Treasure’s article “VanHouten Lauded For Strong Support of Gideons.”

Marlana Smith earned a second place award for Best Sports Photo, for a softball photo published in the September 19, 2020 issue.

The Edina Sentinel was the recipient of four awards.

It earned a second place award for Best Online Newspaper or Website, due to the work of Elsa Besler, Echo Menges and Mike Scott.

Echo Menges’ story, “Knox County Farmers Bring in Sharp’s Harvest” earned a second place award in the Best Story About Rural Life Or Agriculture category.

Menges also received a third place award in Multi-Media Reporting, for her Facebook Live interview with Dr. Jeff Davis during the height of the pandemic.

Finally, Echo Menges and Emilie Rumble at the Edina Sentinel received an Honorable Mention for the COVID-19 coverage.

NEMOnews Media Group consists of six local newspapers: the Clark County Media, the Edina Sentinel, the Shelby County Herald, the Palmyra Spectator, The Milan Standard and the Memphis Democrat.

“Newspapers are the living, breathing history of our communities, updated weekly. There’s nothing else like them,” said publisher Mike Scott.

“I’m very proud of the work we did in 2020, especially in light of everything that was going on. It really showed how much people rely on local news,” Scott said.

“I want to thank all our staff for the hard work they do every week to bring our readers the local news, he said, adding, “Whether you like to read your local news in print or online, we want to be there for you.”