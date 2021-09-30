Donation Helps First Responders

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, Scotland County Pharmacy decided to give back to their community.

“It was so important to Tina and I that people Never Forget what our country went through on that day and that every one remember how we all came together as a country. Our local heroes serve and protect us every day and this was a great way to let them know we do appreciate them and their service,” said Matt McKee.

The pharmacy pledged any sales at their ice cream counter would be donated to local emergency agencies.

“We raised almost $400 in just 4 hours. Tina and I couldn’t decide exactly which agency to donate to so we decided to donate to each one. We donated $400 to each one (Scotland County Fire Corp, Scotland County Sheriff, Memphis Police Department and Scotland County Ambulance). It was important to us to put the money in the hands of the Heroes that serve to protect us every day. The use of the money was up to each agency,” said McKee.

The decision on how to spend the money was left to individual agencies. They decided to combine their windfall and put the money towards a 911and GIS System enhancement, which will allow emergency dispatchers look up and view addresses

“With this new GIS 911 mapping system, it will cut minutes into seconds in locating a house during an emergency call,” stated Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney. Whitney would also like to thank the community for its donation along with the McKee family matching funds.