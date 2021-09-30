Main Street Connection Program Comes to Milan

Submitted by Crystal Bupp, Milan Chamber of Commerce

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Milan hosted Keith Winge and Ben White, the Missouri Main Street Community Empowerment Grant Application (CEGA) Selection Committee, for a presentation at the Milan Community Center and a walking + driving tour of various businesses throughout Milan’s Business District; the newly constructed Expo Center; and, the Historical Society Museum and Train Depot.

Members of the Milan Leadership Coalition, the Milan Chamber of Commerce and the City of Milan would like to thank everyone in the community for the work they did leading up to the Community Visit and for their participation the evening of the 21st.

The CEGA is a competitive grant application process and in the coming weeks the city will be informed on the outcome of their application.