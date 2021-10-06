Most Bands Ever At 30th Annual Parade Of Champions

The 30th Annual Parade of Champions marching band and field show competition, sponsored by the Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters, will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Kahoka, Missouri.

“We are very excited about Parade of Champions this year. There are 25 bands in our parade competition and 16 for the field show,” said Carrie Hamner, Fine Arts Boosters president. “This is the most bands we have ever had the opportunity to host.”

While last year’s event may have been smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s competition promises a full schedule of bands.

“Last year we managed a much smaller, Covid-friendly version of our competition,” commented Hamner. “This year will be back to a more normal environment, while still trying to maintain the safety of our bands and spectators.”

Marching band fans will have the opportunity to watch several area bands compete as they march down the streets of Kahoka. The parade route will bring bands along the west side of the square and then turn on to Main Street and continue east to the High School.

An Honor Guard will lead the parade, starting at 2:00 pm. Schools marching in the parade this year are: The Canton Junior High School and High School Marching Tigers, Schuyler R-1 Junior High Bighorn Cadets and High School Bighorn Brigade, Scotland County Junior High, South Shelby High School Marching Band, Highland High School Marching Band, Wright City High School, Knox County High School, Van Far High School, Monroe City High School, La Plata High School, Hannibal High School, Central Lee High School Marching Band, Davis County Middle School and High School, Keokuk High School, Warsaw High School, Illini West High School, Quincy Notre Dame High School, Quincy High School, Clark County R-1 Middle School and the Clark County Marching Indians.

The field show competition will take place at the Clark County High School Activity Field starting at 5:00 pm, with the National Anthem and welcome performed by the combined bands of Clark County Middle School and High School. The field show competition will follow, and the night will end with an exhibition performance by the Clark County Marching Indians performing their show, “Rewrite the Stars”

Field show spectators will enjoy music ranging from classical music to Motown all for a $7.00 admission price. Students and seniors over 65 are $5.00 and children under 5 are free.

Schools competing in this year’s field show competition are Central Lee High School, Iliini West High School, Highland High School, Mount Pleasant High School, Keokuk High School, South Shelby High School, Wright City High School, Davis County High School, Scotland County High School, Schuyler County High School, Quincy Notre Dame High School, Warsaw High School, Hannibal High School, Van Far High School and Quincy High School.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase and a food concession stand will be open.

“We hope everyone will come out to support the bands,” exclaimed Hamner. “These students and directors dedicate hours to perfecting their performances and are always excited to perform for the fans.”