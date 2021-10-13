Hayes Retires, Auto Parts Store to Continue

By Echo Menges

Larry Hayes, 77, of Edina, officially retired from Hayes Auto Parts on Thursday, September 30, 2021, which served as his last day at the store.

Hayes began his career in the Edina auto parts business in 1991 working for J. Bergman then R&L Auto Parts before taking ownership of the business around 1996.

Hayes Auto Parts, located south of the Citizens Bank of Edina, has been in existence approximately 25 years and Larry Hayes has become well known for keeping Edina’s only auto parts store running the for last three decades.

The business was handed off to Hayes’ grandson-in-law Chaz Boatman becoming Edina Auto Parts on October 1, ensuring the auto parts business in Edina would remain.

“I wanted to see the store continue,” said Larry Hayes.

During his tenure, Hayes said his favorite parts of the parts business was, “satisfying customers best as I could, drinking coffee and helping the community.”

Hayes has a busy retirement to look forward to.

“There’s plenty to do. I plan on going to the lake and a few places. I’ll go to more ball games than I’ve been able to. I’ve got nine grandkids and two great-grandkids,” said Hayes. “I just want to thank all my customers for sticking with us all these years.”

Hayes is a 1962 graduate of the Edina High School. He and his wife Cheryl are Knox County natives.