Nelson CCC Cross Country Champ
Ethan Nelson won the Clarence Cannon Conference crown with a strong performance at the CCC Meet on Tuesday, October 5. Nelson’s time of 18:24.3 earned him the title.
Other Indian times were:
22nd-Landon Arnold, 21.43.5
24th-Colin Nichols, 21:54.3
28th-Parker Harrison, 22:34.7
32nd-Isaiah Hardin, 23:47.0
38th-Gavin Schuetz, 25:23.1
41st-Landon Toolate, 25:45.1
42nd-Carter Plenge, 26:43.8
46th-Brayden Thompson, 29:06.6
Grace Buschling took third place in the conference, with a 20:48.9 time. Cady St. Clair placed 14th, finishing in 24:08.8, and Delana Hess was 15th, with a time of 25:25.3
Other Lady Indian times were: 19th-Mia Johnson, 25:25.3
24th-Trinity Little, 26:52.6
25th-Makenna Hodges, 26:55.6
40th-Emery Goings, 34:44.2
In the Middle School class, Mason McDaniel brought home the title with a time of 11.02. Austin Ray placed 10th, with a 12:43.9 time, and Axell King’s time of 15:21.1 put him in 15th. 18th place went to Andrew Tappendorf, with at 16:32.6 times, and Brayden Clark placed 19th, with a 16:49.3 time.
Izzy Brotherton led the Middle School Lady Indians with a seventh-place finish in 14:15.8 Maci Cochenour placed 14th, with a time of 17:27.5.
On Saturday, the Cross Country teams competed at the Frank Lemmons Invitational at Hannibal. Varsity Girls results were:
1st-Grace Buschling. 20:25.8
8th-Cady St. Clair, 23:10.3
9th-Delana Hess, 23:28.2
14th-Mia Johnson, 24:31.1
25th-Makenna Hodges, 25:34.3
44th-Emery Goings, 33.49.2
As a team, the Lady Indians took first place.
Varsity Boys Results:
7th-Ethan Nelson, 18:56.4
31st-Landon Arnold, 21.04.0
33rd-Carter Harper, 21:19.2
36th-Harrison Parker, 21:47.2
40th-Colin Nichols, 22.34.6
42nd-Isaiah Hardin, 23:02.9
43rd-Landon Toolate, 24:11.1
JV
16th-Brayden Thompson, 25.29.2
18th-Gavin Schuetz-25:41.8
20th-Carter Plenge, 28:00.0
MS Boys
3rd-Mason McDaniel, 12:58.2
21st-Austin Ray, 15:02.8
52nd-Axell King, 17:50.2
57th-Brayden Clark, 18:59.3
58th-Andrew Tappendorf, 19:08.4
MS Girls
17th-Izzy Brotherton, 16:46.9
29th-Irelyn Plenge, 19:03.9
38th-Maci Cochenour, 21:12.8
Photos courtesy of Angela Buschling