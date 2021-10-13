Nelson CCC Cross Country Champ

Ethan Nelson won the Clarence Cannon Conference crown with a strong performance at the CCC Meet on Tuesday, October 5. Nelson’s time of 18:24.3 earned him the title.

Other Indian times were:

22nd-Landon Arnold, 21.43.5

24th-Colin Nichols, 21:54.3

28th-Parker Harrison, 22:34.7

32nd-Isaiah Hardin, 23:47.0

38th-Gavin Schuetz, 25:23.1

41st-Landon Toolate, 25:45.1

42nd-Carter Plenge, 26:43.8

46th-Brayden Thompson, 29:06.6

Grace Buschling took third place in the conference, with a 20:48.9 time. Cady St. Clair placed 14th, finishing in 24:08.8, and Delana Hess was 15th, with a time of 25:25.3

Other Lady Indian times were: 19th-Mia Johnson, 25:25.3

24th-Trinity Little, 26:52.6

25th-Makenna Hodges, 26:55.6

40th-Emery Goings, 34:44.2

In the Middle School class, Mason McDaniel brought home the title with a time of 11.02. Austin Ray placed 10th, with a 12:43.9 time, and Axell King’s time of 15:21.1 put him in 15th. 18th place went to Andrew Tappendorf, with at 16:32.6 times, and Brayden Clark placed 19th, with a 16:49.3 time.

Izzy Brotherton led the Middle School Lady Indians with a seventh-place finish in 14:15.8 Maci Cochenour placed 14th, with a time of 17:27.5.

On Saturday, the Cross Country teams competed at the Frank Lemmons Invitational at Hannibal. Varsity Girls results were:

1st-Grace Buschling. 20:25.8

8th-Cady St. Clair, 23:10.3

9th-Delana Hess, 23:28.2

14th-Mia Johnson, 24:31.1

25th-Makenna Hodges, 25:34.3

44th-Emery Goings, 33.49.2

As a team, the Lady Indians took first place.

Varsity Boys Results:

7th-Ethan Nelson, 18:56.4

31st-Landon Arnold, 21.04.0

33rd-Carter Harper, 21:19.2

36th-Harrison Parker, 21:47.2

40th-Colin Nichols, 22.34.6

42nd-Isaiah Hardin, 23:02.9

43rd-Landon Toolate, 24:11.1

JV

16th-Brayden Thompson, 25.29.2

18th-Gavin Schuetz-25:41.8

20th-Carter Plenge, 28:00.0

MS Boys

3rd-Mason McDaniel, 12:58.2

21st-Austin Ray, 15:02.8

52nd-Axell King, 17:50.2

57th-Brayden Clark, 18:59.3

58th-Andrew Tappendorf, 19:08.4

MS Girls

17th-Izzy Brotherton, 16:46.9

29th-Irelyn Plenge, 19:03.9

38th-Maci Cochenour, 21:12.8

