Oz is Coming Back to Missouri

All the magic, entertainment and camaraderie of MO Wizard of Oz Days returns October 23. The MO Wizard of Oz Days has appeared in many small Missouri towns, and on our 7th year makes its way to Macon. The weekend promises to delight fans of all ages like never before; both live and virtual, indoor and out, following Missouri’s safety guidelines to safely offer an unforgettable weekend for all.

Indoor events will take place in and around the Expo Center located at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 1303 South Missouri Street in Macon. Event hours are 10 a.m to 4 p.m.. It’s a Fall Festival with lots of fall decorations, an old-fashioned marionette puppet show by Stevens Puppets and even the Wonderful Wizard’s very own Magic Show. An EVENT like no other! You’ll see the movie classic come to life right before your eyes.

Don’t miss your chance to meet our official Wizard of Oz characters: Dorothy and Toto, and of course the Scarecrow, but wait, we can’t forget the Wicked Witch of the West! She’ll be cackling there too. It is a Fall Festival after all. You never know what friends you may meet along the Yellow Brick Road.

Plus there’s our phenomenal vendors, displaying everything from Oz collectibles to handmade crafts. You’ll also meet the Oz artists and authors. AND loads of f, contests, games and so much more! Everywhere you turn will take you to the magical Land of Oz.

“There are also many costume contests for the young and young at heart,” states Amy Balf, Contest Director. :Everything from the Scarecrow & Dorothy look alike contests, Oz Baby contest, Totally Toto pet contest, to the Wicked Witch Cackle contest”. There;s even a Wizard of Oz theme pumpkin decorating contest.

Stay tuned to the Wizard of Oz Days Fall Festival Facebook Event Page for exciting updates, complete schedule of events and news.

Make plans now to join us for the Wizard of Oz Days on October 23, in Macon! Follow the Yellow Brick Road! 99th Birthday Card Shower Sports? PRINT/ONLINE SUBSCRIBERS CAN ACCESS MORE SPORTS STORIES! – Lady Eagles Top Hawks At Louisiana Tournament – – Highland Lady Cougars Take Conference Win – – Brashear Closes Conference Baseball Season With Win – – Brashear Wins Final Regular Season Softball Game At Marion County – – Lady Tigers Down Green City In Non-Conference Tune Up – – Lady Eagles Take Louisiana Tournament Consolation – – Lady Tigers Win Final Conference Game at Bevier – SEE THESE STORIES AND MORE AT WWW.EDINASENTINEL.COM If you’re already a subscriber, log-in or create an account by hitting the subscribe button and entering the code news2020 at www.edinasentinel.com! Want More ACCEPTING SNOW REMOVAL QUOTES The Knox County R-1 School District is accepting quotes for snow removal Submit quotes by 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 To see specifications, stop by or call Gary Mayer at Knox County High School. Knox County R-1 School Snow Removal Attention: Superintendent’s Office55701 State Hwy. 6, Edina, MO 63537660-397- 2228 – Ext. 500 The Knox County R-1 School District Reserves the right to accept or rejectAny or all quotes. E.O.E.