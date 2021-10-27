Felter Named New Assistant Housing Director

By Echo Menges,

NEMOnews Media Group

The Scotland County Public Housing Agency and Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission have welcomed new Assistant Housing Director Kate Felter, 33, of Kahoka. Felter began working with the agencies on October 6, 2021.

Before accepting her new position, Felter worked in the banking industry for 11 years. She is the mother of two children, a 13-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. She is originally from Des Moines, IA.

Felter will be traveling between Edina, Kahoka and Memphis weekly to assist and meet with those seeking rental assistance through programs offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and other assistance programs.

“This is geared toward what I want to do,” said Kate Felter. “I’ve always wanted to be a Social Worker.”

Felter said her favorite part about her new job is “helping people” and she has received a warm welcome from her co-workers, clients and the communities of Northeast Missouri.

“Everyone has been super kind, and supportive, and welcoming,” said Felter.

Felter’s job duties include meeting with current and prospective clients in Clark, Knox and Scotland counties, helping people fill out rental assistance applications and connecting qualifying clients with affordable housing in Northeast Missouri. Felter also conducts rental home inspections and helps landlords participate in HUD affordable housing programs.

Those who would like to apply for rental assistance or learn more about landlord participation in HUD housing programs can reach Felter at the following locations and telephone numbers:

Knox County Courthouse

Friday 9:00-12:00; 1:00-4:00

(660) 397-2394

NEMO RPC Office in Memphis

Monday/Thursday 8:30-12:00

Afternoons by appointment

(660) 465-7281 ext. 4

Clark County Courthouse

Tuesday/Wednesday 9:00-12:00

Afternoons by appointment

(660) 727-2013