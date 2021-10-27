Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC To Acquire Henslin Auctions And Henslin Real Estate

HAMILTON, IL. — Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC is pleased to announce their agreement to acquire Henslin Auctions and Henslin Real Estate, headquartered in Bird Island, Minnesota. The acquisition, effective December 1, 2021, will strengthen Sullivan Auctioneers’ footprint throughout the North Central United States, allowing them to better serve agriculture with their farm machinery and farmland auctions.

“We couldn’t be more excited the Henslin family is joining our team,” says Dan Sullivan, President of Sullivan Auctioneers. “The similarities in our companies – family owned, business models and values – make for a natural fit. We look forward to incorporating the knowledge and reputation that LaDon & Annette, Allen & Leslie, and the entire Henslin team has built.”

Henslin Auctions, a family-owned business, has been offering farmland and farm machinery auctions in Minnesota and the surrounding states for over 40 years. The Henslin Auction team will be joining Sullivan Auctioneers to continue offering full-service auctions with Allen and LaDon Henslin carrying on leadership roles for the North Central Territory.

“Joining forces with Sullivan Auctioneers was an easy decision for us,” says Allen Henslin. “Their level of professionalism and their respect for farmers matches what we strive