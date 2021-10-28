Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Raya Young

Submitted by Sullivan County Memorial Hospital

Raya Young has been in the nursing field for over 20 years. She realized early in her career that there was a need for greater access to health care. She has worked in a variety of settings (hospital, hospice, long-term care) as an RN, while raising two children.

When the time was right, she made her way back to school and obtained her Bachelor of Nursing through the University of Phoenix.

Raya took some time off from school and spent more time working in the field, being with family, and preparing for the final leg of her educational goal. She than began her educational journey and completed her Master’s in Nursing through Graceland University, sitting for boards, and passing obtaining her Family Nurse Practitioner License.

Raya has reached her long-time goal and is ready to begin treating the residents of Sullivan County. She lives in Putnam County, on a small farm with her husband, her children are grown, and she now has grandchildren that she adores. She reports that they keep her very busy, she also stays busy with outside activities and travel with her husband.

Raya said, “I have a fond passion for geriatric patients but am excited to help and treat families and patients of all ages. I want the people of Sullivan County to know that they can get special care right here in Green City.”