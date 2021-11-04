FedEx Deliveries to Edina Ground to a Halt Last Week

By Echo Menges

Worldwide shipping giant FedEx has had some hiccups delivering to Knox County and several other rural areas in the region. What began as an unassuming Facebook post from The Edina Sentinel on Monday, October 25, 2021, asking locals to comment if they were waiting for a package ended with a flood of reports of late and missing packages, inaccurate tracking information and little to no idea when those packages would be delivered.

The delays were stemming from the Quincy, IL FedEx facility. It is unclear if any permanent solutions have been found to remedy the ongoing delays in FedEx shipping to rural communities in and around Knox County.

Allie Addoms, External Sr. Communications Specialist for FedEx Ground released the following statements to the Sentinel last week:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – FedEx Ground continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets and significant package volume during the pandemic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Quincy area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional delivery resources, to restore service levels. To help maintain safety protocols and minimize potential operational disruption, we ask that customers refrain from visiting the station to inquire about their package status and instead visit www.fedex. com for package tracking and customer service assistance.

Friday, October 29 – FedEx Ground contracts with a number of independent businesses that provide package pickup and delivery services in the Quincy area. These businesses employ drivers and other staff to conduct their operations within specific service areas outlined by their contracts with FedEx Ground.

As mentioned previously, contingency plans are being implemented to address the temporary delays in the Quincy area. The station has secured additional delivery resources and is making significant progress in restoring service levels. We appreciate our customers’ patience as these plans take effect and encourage anyone with questions about their shipments to check back periodically with customer service through fedex.com for status updates.

–

Many of those reporting delays reported receiving their deliveries with varying degrees of satisfaction.

Several people reported meeting FedEx drivers from all over the country lending a hand to get the issues at the Quincy, IL FedEx facility sorted out.