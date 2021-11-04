| logout
Four Runners Heading To State
Four Clark County runners qualified individually for next week’s State Cross Country Meet in Columbia. They are Grace Buschling, Cady St. Clair, Delana Hess and Ethan Nelson. As a team, the Lady Indians placed second, and qualified to advance.
Individual results were:
Grace Buschling, 2nd, 20:28.90
Cady St. Clair, 16th, 22:42.90
Delana Hess, 16th, 23:08.5
Mia Johnson, 27th, 24:49.70
Makenna Hodges, 28th, 25:01.10
Trinity Little, 29th, 25:01.70
Emery Goings, 31.22.90
Ethan Nelson, 5th, 5th, 17:51.90
Landon Arnold, 35th, 20:13.10
Carter Harper, 40th, 20:29.50
Colin Nichols, 45th, 20:52.8
Harrison Parker, 46th, 20:53.40
Isaiah Hardin, 60th, 21:28.2
Landon Toolate, 89th, 24:28.60