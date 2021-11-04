Highland Sophomore Qualifies For Class 2 State Cross Country Meet; Brashear Competes in Class 1 Meet

By David Sharp

Highland sophomore Kaycie Stahl finished the October 30, 2021 Class 2, District 3 at Linn, Missouri Cross County course in 23:35.20 seconds, placing 26th overall. Stahl qualified for the Class 2 State Cross Country Meet in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The top 30 finishers at the District Cross County meet qualified. Highland senior Alexis Vaughn placed 34th overall, finishing in 24:28.20 seconds. Junior Carlie Davis placed 56th overall in 26:51.60 seconds.

Highland Junior Morgan Patton placed 61st overall in 27:50.40 seconds. Senior Elizabeth Frisbie placed 76th overall in33:57.10 seconds.

Hermann won the District 3 girls’ championship with 27 points. Clark County was second with 84 points. Highland placed ninth with 187 points.

Highland boy’s sophomore Gage Rudd placed 77th overall with a time of 21:42.10 seconds. Elijah Lewis was 110th overall in 29:21.90 seconds. Junior Lucas Honts was 111th overall with a time of 30:59.50 seconds. Cougar Sophomore Kyler Meyer took 112th overall with 30:59.50 seconds.

Linn HS won the boys district championship with 105 points. Mark Twain was second at 128 points.

Brashear ran in the Class 1, District 4 Cross Country Meet held at Missouri Western University at St. Joseph, Missouri on October 30, 2021. Tiger Junior Charles Houghton placed 36th overall in 22:15.70 seconds.