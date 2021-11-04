Malone Appointed East Ward Alderman

Kahoka has a new Alderman representing the East Ward.

On Monday evening, October 25, Kahoka Mayor Jerry Webber appointed Jerry Malone to the seat.

Malone replaces Joe Roberts, who resigned earlier this year, citing health reasons.

In appointing Malone, Webber described him as a long-time Kahoka resident who has been active in the community, including through the Boy Scouts of America.

Missouri law allows the mayor to appoint an alderman to fill a vacancy in the office, with the advice and consent of the majority of the board of aldermen.

This is the second alderman appointed by Webber this year. In March, John Gaus was appointed to replace Orlie Yoder, who moved out of Kahoka.