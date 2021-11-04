Neff Wins AQHA World Champion Title

Submitted by AQHA

The American Quarter Horse Association, Oklahoma City – Abby Neff of Galt Mo captured the world championship title in Polebending at the 2021 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), on 10/29/2021 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

Neff showed the American Quarter Horse Came In A Blazin owned by Rick and Abby Neff of Galt Mo. The 2008 Chestnut mare, by Blazin Jetolena and out of Merri Dashi, was bred by Rick and Abby.

World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; world champion buckle; world champion patch; neck wreath; and 100 pounds of Nutrena feed.

The Adequan® Select World, held in conjunction with this year’s Farnam AQHA World Championship Show, is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse amateur exhibitors from around the world, ages 50 and over. In addition to the Adequan® Select World, the 2021 Farnam AQHA World also hosts the Adequan® Level 2 Championships and Nutrena Level 1 Championships. The show features three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. Exhibitors are competing for 104 Farnam AQHA World championships, 44 Adequan® Select World championships, 85 Adequan® Level 2 championships and 40 Nutrena Level 1 championships at this year’s event, October 28 – November 20 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/ worldshow.