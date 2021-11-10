Buschling 9th In State By Editor | November 10, 2021 Grace Buschling (back row, 2nd from left) place ninth in the Girls Class 2 Missouri State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, November 6, at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia. All photos by Will Johnson, Gasconade County Republican. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Media Related Posts Local Businesses Impacted By Shortages November 10, 2021 Fire Destroys Shared Kitchen at Dancing Rabbit Eco Village November 10, 2021 Take a Tour of the Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water Commission Facility November 9, 2021 Neff Wins AQHA World Champion Title November 4, 2021 Musgrove Farm Receives Century Farm Designation November 4, 2021