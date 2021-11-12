Olympic Hopeful Uses Marceline Swimming Pool

Pictured: Lily Rose and her Coach Laurie Benjamin at Marcelline City Swimming Pool.

Lily Rose, a freshman at Chillicothe HS, uses the Marceline City pool to practice for her upcoming swim meets. Lily recently competed in the Junior Olympics in Houston Texas where she placed 25th in the country on one of her events. She has an upcoming national competition later this month where she is entered in 5 events.

Lily is coached by Laurie Benjamin, who is a level 2 Masters swim coach. He competes in Masters meets including one this weekend in Gladstone. He has competed in both National and regional events.