Opening Weekend of Rifle Season Hunters are Required to Test for CWD in Sullivan County

Missouri Department of Conservation

If you harvest a deer from counties in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone including Sullivan County during Nov. 13 or 14, 2021, you must take your deer — or just the head — on the day of harvest to one of the CWD sampling stations. Hunters are reminded to follow carcass transportation regulations when traveling to CWD sampling stations.

Sampling stations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CWD Sampling Station in Sullivan County

North Central Missouri Electric

Co-Op

1098 Hwy. E

Northwest of Milan

GPS Location

40.205772, -93.135211

Directions

Immediately west of the Hwy. 5 S. and Rt. E intersection

Tips for Visiting a Mandatory Sampling Station

Field dress and Telecheck your deer before arrival.

You can bring the carcass or just the head with at least 6 inches of the neck attached. (It is OK to remove the cape before you get to the sampling station.)

The person who harvested the deer must be present.

Be prepared to provide your Conservation Number and point out the location of harvest on a map.

If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access. If using the MO Hunting app, have your permit and Telecheck information readily available.

Position the deer in your vehicle with the head and neck accessible.