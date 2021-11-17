Community Will Welcome New Business

By Marlana Smith

The closing of Windmill Ridge influenced the opening of Shelby County Mercantile in Shelbina.

The business is located at the old Dobyn’s Market at 108 West Maple Street.

Owners Patty Barnes and Whitney Dowell have always wanted to open a business and after hearing people saddened with the closing of Windmill Ridge, which served the county for 22 years, it was the perfect opportunity.

“We decided this was a journey we would put our heart and soul into,” said Barnes.

The store will be offering deli meats and cheeses along with farmers’ sandwiches, bulk foods, spices and a gift section. Breakfast sandwiches will be available in the future.

“If we don’t have it we will try and get it … just ask,” said Dowell.

The location of the store was chosen to serve the community in the best way possible.

“We want to give back to the community and help provide them with things they want to purchase,” said Barnes.

Shelby County Mercantile will also have local vendors adding to its inventory.

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.