Free COVID-19 Testing Event for Northeast Missouri to be Held in Edina Just Ahead of Thanksgiving

Community Testing Events to Follow New Sewershed Surveillance Data

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Recent results from community sewershed surveillance in Edina are indicative of possible increases in COVID-19 transmission in the area. During the week of November 8th, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) saw increasing trends in concentrations of COVID-19 genetic fragments in wastewater from the Edina (Knox County) sewershed. Sewershed surveillance metrics are not a direct estimate of the COVID-19 positive human cases in the area. Rather, they provide an indication that COVID-19 transmission is likely increasing among the population in sewershed areas.

DHSS and the Knox County Health Department encourage you to attend an upcoming free testing event, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not. Community testing events such as this can provide you helpful information to better protect yourself and your family. It also provides extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.

The event in Northeast Missouri will be held on Wednesday November 24th at the Knox County Community Center, 207 N. 4th St., Edina, from 9am to 5pm. No registration is required. For information on this event and other free testing options in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.