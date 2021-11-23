Interactive Map of Knox County’s “Christmas Extravaganza” on Small Business Saturday

Here’s the interactive map of the Christmas Extravaganza in Edina on Small Business Saturday, November 27, 2021! Click on the each photo to learn about each event. A text version of the schedule is also included below.

An interactive Google map has been created featuring all of the Small Business Saturday locations and events. More businesses may add their location to participate. You can find the map on edinasentinel.com and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Holiday Treat Crawl Locations in Edina, MO

Visit these businesses to pickup a treat and corresponding recipe, and vote for your favorite at the Gift Fair at the Knox County Community Center! Scroll down for other events!

Hunter Beauty Shop – 113 E Lafayette

H2Grafx – 107 E Lafayette 10am-3pm

Studio T – 103 N Main

Knox County Dental – 107 N Main

Northern Hotel – 217 N Main 10am-3pm

C&R Supermarket – 305 E Smallwood

Tin Roof Boutique – 104 S Main

Citizens Bank of Edina – 117 S Main 10am-Noon

Edina Auto Parts – 302 E. Morgan

Dare to Dream Dance & Cheer Academy – 302 E Morgan

Edina Art Studio/Granny Pam’s Bakery – 314 E Lafayette

Edina Home Decor – 310 E Lafayette

Copacetic Cosmetics – 403 E Lafayette

Jared’s Jams – 106 N 4th

Hardwood Xpress – 112 N Fourth

Blue Room – 105 N 4th

Small Business Saturday Events in Edina, MO

GIFT FAIR Knox County Community Center 10am-6pm – Vendors, crafters, bakers, candy makers and more will be selling items at the annual Gift Fair at the Knox County Community Center.

Chocolate Tasting by Knox Co. Cancer Fund 10am-6pm – Chocolate Tasting at the Knox Co. Community Center will be open during the Gift Fair 10am-6pm. Candy donors are asked to drop their treats off at the community center at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Letters to Santa The Edina Sentinel Office 207 N Main 2pm-4pm – Visit The Edina Sentinel office and write a letter to Santa for publication in the newspaper. Santa’s helper Karen Hall will be on hand to help the littles compose their letters.

Chamber Soup Supper at South Side Youth Center 306 E Lafayette 4pm-6pm – The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Soup Supper 4pm-6pm at the South Side Youth Center. Eat in, take out or drive through! If there is a line for drive through, please lineup on S. Main St.

Hayrides on Monticello Street 4pm-6pm – Kelly Hayes and Scott Jansen have teamed up to offer hayrides this year. The pickup and drop-off point is on Monticello Street between the courthouse and community center 4pm-6pm.

Light Up Car Show East Side of North Main 4pm-6pm – Every Vehicle Welcome! Line-up begins at 3pm. Vehicles can park on the east side of North Main Street along the courthouse courtyard. The Light Up Car Show will be held 4pm-6pm. (Sponsored by Midwest Scrapmetal Rat/Hot Rod Club)

Magic Christmas Tree Lighting Courthouse Courtyard 5pm – The Magic Christmas Tree will be lit when Santa arrives at 5pm. The tree is located in the southwest corner of the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard.

Christmas Carolers KCHS Choir 5pm

The Knox County High School Choir will be singing at the Magic Tree Lighting beginning at 5pm.

Cookie Decorating 5pm-6pm – The Knox County Promotional Council will be helping children decorate Christmas Cookies while they wait to visit with Santa in the Knox Co. Courthouse beginning at 5pm.

Visit w/SANTA 5pm Knox Co. Courthouse 107 N 4th – Santa will be arriving at 5pm to help light the Magic Tree and visit with Children!