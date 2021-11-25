Buy-A-Bulb, Support the Hospital Foundation this Christmas Season

The Scotland County Hospital Foundation has a heart-warming fundraiser for your Christmastime pleasure. If you enjoy the lighted Christmas tree on the north side of the Hospital/Care Center property every year, you are sure to enjoy being part of lighting a new donor tree, around the corner, visible from Watkins Street on the Hospital property this holiday season.

The community’s meaningful donations of $25 for one bulb or $100 for 5 bulbs will be a tribute to the hard-working healthcare workers in your community that continue to battle the pandemic, all along, providing seamless healthcare services to you and your family, when you need us.

You can buy a bulb or bulbs for a simple donation or buy a bulb or bulbs in honor or in memory of a friend or loved one. If indicated on your order form, your donation intention will be publicly recognized through Hospital publicity of this Foundation fundraiser.

Charitable gifts to the Scotland County Hospital Foundation help make it possible for our physicians, nurses, and staff to deliver exceptional care in a healthy & compassionate environment. Your generous support strengthens existing healthcare programs and services. Your donations to this fundraiser or general donations to the Foundation can help support special needs, programs, staff education, equipment, healthcare services and provide mental & physical resiliency resources for our incredible caregivers. As Covid-19 continues to affect the communities we serve and hammer our staff, we need your support now more than ever. Regardless of your gift amount, your support will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of our staff and the communities we serve now, and for generations to come. We are #SCHSTRONG.

To purchase bulbs, send a check made payable to SCH Foundation. If you wish to buy a bulb or bulbs in honor or in memory of someone, please indicate that in a note with your check. Please go to www. scotlandcountyhospital.com and click on the BUY-A-BULB link for order details or more information. Our mailing address is: SCH Foundation, 450 E. Sigler Avenue, Memphis, MO 63555. Email us at caring4u@scotlandcountyhospital.com if you have any questions about the SCH Foundation.