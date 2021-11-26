Iowa and Missouri Ford Club Donates To Food Pantry

The Iowa and Missouri Ford Club held their 35th Annual cruise night and car show August 14 and 15th, in Ottumwa, Iowa. It was attended by 180 entries from five states across the region. Near perfect weather for the weekend was enjoyed by all who participated.

Saturday at 1pm, 22 cars and trucks traveled to Fairfield and Hedrick, Ia, and back to Ottumwa.on the first shop crawl, stopping to visit local race shops, after-market vendors and installers, and custom car builders. At 5pm local car enthusiasts joined participants for a cruise in at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park. Pizza, popcorn and a drive-in style movie topped off the days events.

The big event for the weekend was the Ford Powered Car and truck show on Sunday. Ford owners from as far away as Paduka,KY, And Pappilion, NE competed for trophies and prizes in over 30 classes. Twenty six cars were registered in the Fairlane Club of America regional event and swap meet, flea market along with part vendors and Ford trucks rounded out the show field.

The IAMO Ford Club is a non-profit organization the event to local charities and supports youth attending schools studying automotive and related trades. The members of the club would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters along with all who participated this past year.

If you have a Ford powered car or truck or something of special interest with a Ford engine, plan on joining us on the weekend of August 20 and 21st, 2022 for the Midwest Ford Fest. Saturdays events are open to all makes and models. We are looking for swap meet and flea market venders for Sunday.

If you are interested in donating or sponsoring our club find us on faceboook. Iowa/Missouri Ford Club or contact Howard (319)677-0817 or Brent (660) 216- 1483