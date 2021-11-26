Santa Is Coming To Town

By Crystal Bupp,

MILAN, MO – This year, to kick off the Christmas season, the Milan Chamber of Commerce, Milan Old Timers and Sullivan County Community Development have teamed up to host activities on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. on the Milan Square.

We will begin the evening with the adult drawing registration starting at 4:00p.m. on the Southeast side of the square. This is where you will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and entertainment.

Beginning at 5:00p.m. we will announce the winners of our business & residential decorating contest. Please make sure if you would like to enter either of the contests to submit entries no later than December 4, 2021, to the Milan Chamber of Commerce via a Facebook message or email milanchamber@gmail.com. Immediately following the announcement of winners, we will have the adult drawing.

The Mayor will join us to light the Mayor’s Christmas tree at approximately 5:30p.m. with a parade around the square beginning at 6p.m. This is where we NEED your HELP! We are asking all businesses, organizations, clubs, farmers, and everyone that would like to put something in the parade from floats, 4 wheelers, golf carts, tractors, or anything you want to light up to show off your Christmas spirit please let us know. For information on the parade please contact the Milan Chamber of Commerce via a Facebook message or email milanchamber@gmail.com.

Last but certainly not least, to finish out the parade Santa will be coming to town to hand out treats for all our amazing kiddos.

We hope everyone will join us in celebrating this wonderful season!