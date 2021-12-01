Small Business Saturday Attractions Deemed A Success

Santa Arrived in Edina on Saturday evening, November 27, 2021, with the help of the Edina Volunteer Fire Department. The firetruck riding Santa Claus rode in and around the Edina Town Square in style before disembarking near the Magic Tree. Santa pointed to the tree, which set in motion the launching of a golden shimmering firework before the tree was lit to the delight of the crowd gathered in the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard. He spent a few minutes wishing people a “Merry Christmas” before heading to the courthouse to sit and visit with children eagerly waiting to tell him what they want for Christmas. Photos by Echo Menges