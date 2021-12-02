Meth Traffickers Apprehended in Monroe County

By Marlana Smith

Over two pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a short vehicle pursuit into Monroe County on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, according to the North Missouri Drug Task Force.

A multi-month-long narcotics investigation involving the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Moberly Police Department, which culminated in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Tullous and 32-year-old Emily Gibson, of Clarence, Mo.

Law enforcement received information the suspects were returning from the Kansas City area after obtaining a large amount of meth.

Investigators attempted a traffic stop which led to the vehicle pursuit.

The drugs were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, which was witnessed by law enforcement and quickly recovered.

Tullous eventually stopped the vehicle and both suspects were taken into custody.

Tullous and Gibson were transported to the Randolph County Jail pending action from the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford.

Tullous is being charged in case No. 21-RA-CR01216 with a Class A Felony of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree – over Statutory Amount. Gibson is also being charged in case No. 21RA-CR01215 with a Class A Felony of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree – over Statutory Amount. Both suspects are currently being held without bond.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Tullous and Gibson on Monday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. in front of Randolph County Associate Circuit Judge James Cooksey.

“We’ve been busy the last couple months,” said North Missouri Drug Task Force Captain Chris Brown. “We are still following some leads of other suspects in the area.”

The North Missouri Drug Task Force, Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the traffic stop and subsequent vehicle pursuit.

This story was written using information from law enforcement and court documents, which is one sided. Christopher Tullous and Emily Gibson are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.