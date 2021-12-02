Milan C-2 School District Exploring Four-Day Week

Four (4) Day Week – Survey/Feedback

The Milan C-2 School District is in the process of planning for the 2022-2023 School Year; the school’s weekly calendar schedule is a huge part of the planning process.

Since 2016, public schools in Missouri have had flexibility to adjust their weekly calendar schedule; as long as school was scheduled “In-Session” for a minimum of 1088 Instructional hours.

There has been a steady increase of schools in Missouri that has transitioned to a Four (4) Day Week plan and in an effort to review the needs/desires of our community, we are seeking your feedback.

Please review the below questions and reply accordingly. Questions may be directed to Dr. Yocom or the Building Principals. The Milan C-2 School Board will likely take action on approving the 2022-2023 Academic Calendar in the February, 2022 Board Meeting (2/16/22).

If Milan C-2 Schools operated on a Four (4) Day Week Schedule – the “School” day would begin promptly at 7:40 a.m. and conclude at 3:45 p.m. – to obtain the required amount of instructional hours. School would NOT be in session on MONDAYS and the Early Release Wednesdays would end as well. All field trips, special activities and other various events would be scheduled for MONDAY (when school is not in session). Student appointments (Doctor, dentist, etc.) should be scheduled for MONDAYS if at all possible.

The TENTATIVE First Day of the school year would be on MONDAY, August 22nd, 2022 and conclude on/around May 19th, 2023.

Again, your responses will be greatly beneficial in planning for the 22-23 School Year.