Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

By Echo Menges

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a suspect driving a stolen car last week, after pursuing the suspect through western Scotland County.

According to information provided by Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney, the SCSO received a report of a stolen Chevrolet Impala in the Downing area at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

SCSO Deputy Jason Moss located the stolen vehicle about 15-minutes later three-miles east of Downing on Highway 136 near the State Route B junction.

After Deputy Moss turned on his lights and siren and began to pursue the stolen vehicle, the suspect turned onto County Road 609 and went south. Deputy Moss pursued the vehicle, which turned east on State Route D.

Sheriff Whitney deployed a spike strip on State Route D near the Highway 15 junction ahead of the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle struck the spike strip at a high rate of speed, which deflated two tires on the vehicle. Soon after, the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The stolen vehicle came to rest on its side before the engine compartment caught on fire.

Sheriff Whitney and Deputy Moss were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle before flames overtook the cabin of the car.

Tyler Nathan Tucker, 32, of Kirksville was arrested at the scene for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine, and failing to yield to law enforcement.

SCSO reported Tucker was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Kirksville, MO, on November 14, 2021.

Tucker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of stealing and resisting arrest in Adair County in 2019 and 2020. Tucker is also facing a battery of felony charges in Adair County including burglary in case No. 20AR-CR00380-01. In another Adair County case, No. 20AR-CR00090-01, Tucker is facing felony assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest charges along with misdemeanor charges of property damage and assault, according to the Missouri Courts database at courts. mo.gov.

According to Sheriff Whithey, Tucker also has pending probation and parole warrants in Adair County.

The information in this story was provided by law enforcement and court documents, which is one sided. Tyler Nathan Tucker is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.