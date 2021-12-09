New Bridge Opens in Scotland County, Highway 15 Open Again

HANNIBAL – Motorists traveling in Scotland County on Missouri Route 15 are enjoying a shorter commute with the completion of the new bridge over the South Wyaconda River, just south of Route BB, which opened to traffic today, December 1. This bridge replacement project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Also included in this contract was an additional bridge replacement project over Foreman (Gunns) Branch, just north of Memphis, which was completed August 16. Route 15 has remained closed since earlier this summer to allow for the completion of these bridge replacement projects. Improvements on the new bridges include a wider driving surface and three-foot shoulders. Bleigh Construction Company of Hannibal, Missouri was awarded the contract for these projects earlier this year in the amount of $2,424,765.