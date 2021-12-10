VIDEOS: Local Christmas Music with High School and Middle School Choirs AND Edina Assembly of God Carolers in Edina

Members of the Knox County High School Choir and Knox County Middle School Choir performed for the Knox County Rotary Club and the Knox County Community Center in Edina, MO, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the direction of Knox County R-1 School District Music Teacher Lisa Blake. Video by Echo Menges

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christmas Carolers from the Edina Assembly of God Church donned Old English Victorian Era costumes and traveled around the Edina Town Square singing at various businesses on Thursday evening, December 9, 2021. The costumes were provided by the Maples Repratory Theater in Macon, MO. Video by Echo Menges