VIDEO: Milan Christmas Kickoff Raffle, Hot Chocolate, Light Parade, Visit from Santa and Pizza Supper

The Milan Chamber of Commerce joined forces with community members and other organizations to bring together this year’s Christmas Kickoff event held at the Milan Town Square on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The following video was recorded during the event by Echo Menges for The Milan Standard weekly newspaper. It has been uploaded in HD (1080p) to make it easier for people to watch at home on their televisions.

More information about the Christmas Kickoff will be included in the December 16 Christmas Edition of The Milan Standard weekly newspaper.