Accident Snarls Hwy 136 Traffic

A four vehicle accident early on Monday, December 13, closes US 136 for several hours. The accident occurred at 6:20am, one mile west of Route A in Scotland County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Komatsu front end loader, driven by Benjamin Coop of Greentop, was traveling slowly westbound with no lights, The end loader was struck in the rear end by a 2005 GMC Sierra, driving by Darin Dale of Gorin. The end loader was disabled in the roadway, and Dale’s truck traveled off the road.

The disabled end loader was struck by 2017 Kenworth tractor trailer, driven by Michael Hammond of Macomb, IL.

The trailer overturned, and was struck by a 2018 Ford F15, driven by Larry Asher of Greentop.

Darin Dale was transported to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Air Evac, with serious injuries. Allen Conover, a passenger in the Asher vehicle, was flown to Blessing Hospital by Air Evac. Larry Asher and Michael Hammond were transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

According to the MSHP website, Coop was arrested and charged with four counts:

1) Felony Tampering With A Motor Vehicle

2) Driving While Intoxicated- Drugs-Serious Physical Injury

3) Leaving The Scene Of A Crash

4) Operating An Implement On The Highway Between Sunset And Sunrise.

The above charges are mere accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.