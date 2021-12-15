Commission Awards Contracts for Northeast District Projects

HANNIBAL – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on Dec. 1. Awarded contracts include resurfacing, seal coats, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements as a part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring all MoDOT facilities into compliance with the current standards.

Contracts include the following:

A $4,021,555 contract was awarded to W.L. Miller Company for resurfacing projects in the following locations:

Route A (Clark and Lewis counties) from U.S. Route 136 to Route E in Williamstown. The total length of the improvement is 19.6 miles.

Missouri Route 149 (Adair and Macon counties) from Missouri Route 6 west of Novinger to Missouri Route 11 and from Route 11 to Route J in Goldsberry. The total length of the improvement is 23.4 miles.

Route U (Clark and Scotland counties) from U.S. Route 136 to Route A, 1.9 miles south of Wyaconda. The total length of the improvement is 15.4 miles.

A $4,950,299 contract was awarded to W.L. Miller Company for resurfacing and sidewalk improvement projects in the following locations:

Missouri Route 15 (Knox and Shelby counties) from Missouri Route 6 north junction at Edina to Missouri Route 168 in Shelbyville. The total length of the improvement is 32 miles.

Route P in Edina (Knox County) sidewalk improvements from west city limits to Fulton Street.

Route BB (Knox County) sidewalk (ADA) improvements from Missouri Route 15 to Plevna Place in Plevna.

A $1,128,041 contract was awarded to W. L. Miller Company for seal coat projects in the following locations:

Missouri Route 6 (Knox, Lewis and Marion counties) from Missouri Route 15 to just west of U.S. Route 61 near Taylor. The total length of the improvement is 40.8 miles.

Route V (Lewis and Marion counties) from Missouri Route 6 to U.S. Route 61 near Maywood. The total length of the improvement is 6 miles.

A $1,742,540 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. for a diamond grinding project on U.S. Route 63 (Adair, Macon and Randolph counties) from Business U.S. 63 to 1.6 miles south of U.S. Route 24 near Moberly. The total length of the improvement is 25.8 miles.

All work on these projects will take place in 2022. When start dates are established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.