CPWS 1 Wants To Sell Water To Kahoka

By Mike Scott

“Covid delayed a lot of things,” said Dan Dover, District Manager of the Consolidated Public Water Supply District 1 of Clark County. “One of those things was our expansion.”

Dover and Clark PWS 1 board members attended a special meeting with Kahoka’s city council on Monday, December 13.

“We want to gauge your interest and show you some things,” Dover told council members.

“We want to sell you wholesale water,” Clark PWS 1 board member Travis Mathes.

“What’s the benefit of us doing that?” asked Alderman John Gaus.

“You are looking to have to rebuild everything,” Mathes answered.

The City of Kahoka is in the planning stages of building a new water filtration plant at its wells near Wayland to remove high levels of iron and manganese in the water. The cost of the project is projected to be around $4.5 million dollars.

“Their (Clark PWS 1) finished water doesn’t have the iron and manganese,” said Engineer Kyle Pociask from Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering. Pociask works with both the Clark PWS 1 and the City of Kahoka.

“The source wells are similar, but Clark PWS 1 doesn’t have as much iron and manganese,” Pociask said. He explained geological differences in the well fields.

No action was taken on the issue, but the Clark PWS 1 will proceed with preparing more information for the city council to consider.