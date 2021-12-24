Jason Harper Hired As Palmyra School District Superintendent

The Palmyra R-1 Board of Education is pleased to introduce Mr. Jason Harper as the next Superintendent of Schools for the 2022- 2023 school year. Mr. Harper currently serves as the Clark County High School Principal in Kahoka, Missouri.

Jason Harper earned his Bachelor’s degree in Education from Western Illinois University. He began his career in education 26 years ago as a history teacher and coach at Knox County High School in Edina, Missouri. While at Knox County, he functioned as the district Transportation Director and Athletic Director while coaching varsity basketball.

In 1999, Mr. Harper began teaching middle school social studies and coaching varsity basketball at Clark County. He completed his Master’s degree in Administration in 2006, then his Administrative Specialist degree in 2008.

In 2006, Mr. Harper became the High School Principal and Vocational Director at Clark County High School. During that time, he implemented the 1:1 technology initiative, expanded dual credit offerings in both traditional and vocational avenues, and took a lead role in helping two bond issues pass in the Clark County R-1 School District. Under the guidance of Mr. Harper, Clark County High School has consistently earned high grades on MSIP requirements in both academic attainment and college and career readiness standards.

In his 16 years in administration, Mr. Harper has taken an active role in the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals serving as the Northeast Region President in 2016. Mr. Harper was also named the Northeast Regional Principal of the Year in 2010 and 2017. He has mentored multiple high school principals

in Northeast Missouri and been a speaker at the State MoASSP Conference as well as the Aspiring Principal’s Conference.

“I have been blessed to be at Clark County for the past 23 years. The staff at the high school has been second to none, and that makes this move emotional for our entire family. I can’t thank the CCR-1 school board and Dr. Kracht enough for the support they have shown me during my time at Clark County,” said Harper.

“I am excited for this great opportunity. The Palmyra community is passionate about their schools, and it was evident that they are committed long-term to providing a well rounded experience for their students. I am humbled to be chosen to lead such an outstanding school district.”

“It is huge loss for Clark County but a great opportunity for Mr. Harper and his family, said CCR- 1 School District Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht.

“We will start advertising the position. We do not have a timeline or process established yet.” he added.

Jason’s wife Nicole teaches science at Clark County. They have three children, Corbyn a junior at Truman

State University, Carter a junior in high school, and Callie who is a 4th grade student.

According to Harper, the family will be moving to the Palmyra area.