BNSF Train Derailment in Rural Knox County

By Echo Menges

Knox County, MO – Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Approximately 40 train cars came off of the tracks in rural Knox County early Sunday morning.

According to a BNSF Railway representative, the cause of the derailment is under investigation. No injuries or hazardous material spills were reported.

“BNSF can confirm that at 6:41 a.m. CST a train carrying mixed freight derailed three miles southwest of Baring, Missouri,” Ben Wilemon, BNSF Railway External Corporate Communications Manager, told The Edina Sentinel in an email sent Sunday afternoon. “Onsite personnel are currently assessing damage to the two tracks to determine when traffic can safely resume.”

The Edina Sentinel will report more information when it becomes available.