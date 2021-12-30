Four Arrested In Alexandria Drug Raid

On December 29, 2021, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Swat Team executed a search warrant. The search warrant was executed at 27437 South Pecan Street, Alexandria, Missouri.

While executing the search warrant the following individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Belinda Lea Greer, date of birth November 12, 1966, was arrested and later formally charged with the following offenses: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (D Felony), two counts of hindering prosecution of felony (E Felonies), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia prior drug (A Misdemeanor). Ms. Greer remains lodged in the Clark County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

Glenn Thomas Green III, date of birth November 9, 1992, was arrested and later formally charged with the following offenses: Two counts of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (D Felonies) Two counts of unlawful use of weapon – subsection 11 possess weapon and a felony controlled substance (E Felonies), possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less (D Misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (D Misdemeanor). Mr. Green remains lodged in the Clark County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

Sarah L. Gould, date of birth October 31, 1988, was arrested and later formally charged with the following offenses: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (D Felony), possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less (D Misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (D Misdemeanor). Ms. Gould remains lodged in the Clark County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

Justin William Rupe, date of birth July 27, 1995, was arrested and later formally charged with the following offenses: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (D Felony), possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less (D Misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (D Misdemeanor). Mr. Rupe remains lodged in the Clark County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster